In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon has lowered a V16 bulb approved by the DGT, which happens to cost just 15 euros, pulverizing its own price record.

With the arrival of the V16 light, the light that replaces the emergency triangles, different brands have come out to offer their own version so that you can also get yours, which will be mandatory in 2026, although the DGT recommends using it as soon as possible , better.

AND one of the best options is the iWotto E Light, which has been crowned as one of the best V16 lights on the market. This is due to many reasons, but the main one is that it includes an app that warns of emergencies. Well, that and its price: right now it is reduced to only 15.99 euros on Amazon, almost half of its RRP.

IWotto V16 Light at Amazon

It is an approved V16 emergency light, so you will have no problems replacing it with your emergency triangles as intended by the DGT. And is that V16 light is much safer in critical traffic situationsas placing the warning triangles can be dangerous, especially in bad weather conditions, poor visibility and heavy traffic.

With the iWotto E Light emergency light you will gain security and peace of mind. What’s more, you can use it in all types of vehicles in an emergency situation, be it a car, a motorcycle, a bike, a truck, a bus or even a caravan.

This is because you can place it without leaving the car, in just a few seconds, which avoids many accidents. The cover to insert the batteries is opened at the bottom by turning in an anti-clockwise direction and closes in a clockwise direction. Turn on the light by pressing the power button on the top, and voila!

V16 flash light: write down this name because it will be one of the most listened to in the coming months with the entry into force of the new roadside assistance rule.

The iWotto E Light provides you with high visibility thanks to its powerful 360º LED. This LED light guarantees good visibility up to a kilometer away; this way, you ensure that you are seen from all sides in the event of a breakdown or accident.

The iWotto V16 light It is approved by LCOE and authorized by the DGT. Quick and easy to use, your vehicle will be marked in less than 8 seconds in an easy and intuitive way in stressful situations. AND includes a headlamp so you can muddle through on dark roads.

Take advantage of the fact that the best V16 light from Amazon is reduced to only 15.99 euros and finally get the light that will put an end to the warning triangles and guarantee your safety on the road.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.