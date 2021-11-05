The mother-daughter relationship is sometimes not easy, and they know that well Britney Spears and his mom, Lynne spears. Recently, ‘The Princess of Pop’ caused a stir by saying that her mother had ruined her life, because guardianship —which her father exercised over her for 13 years— it had been Lynne’s idea.

Britney’s post came shortly after it was revealed that Lynne’s attorneys were asking the company that handles her daughter’s estate for $ 650,000 to pay for her attorneys’ expenses during her guardianship trial. Britney Spears.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Baby One More Time singer lashed out at her mother and accused her of being the ‘mastermind’ behind her legal guardianship plan. Britney assured that her father “was not intelligent enough” to come up with such an idea, and that her mother, Lynne Spears, would be the culprit of the horrors that she lived for 13 years, during which time she was under the guardianship of his father, Jamie Spears.

The singer’s post, which was deleted shortly after, began like this: “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent and smiling woman.”

Britney immediately gave way to the accusations against her mother: “Pssss my dad may have started the guardianship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom was the one who gave him the idea! I will never get those years back…. she secretly ruined my life. ”

The singer continued with her message and referred to her mother’s attitude in recent years, around guardianship: “So take all your attitude of ‘I have NO IDEA of what is happening’ and go to the * **! ”.

“You know exactly what you did … my dad isn’t smart enough to think of a guardianship.” To conclude the post, ‘Brit’ added: “But tonight I’ll smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me!”

This message came shortly after it emerged that Lynne Spears was requesting a large sum of money from those responsible for managing the singer’s estate.

According to PEOPLE, Lynne’s attorneys asked $ 650 thousand dollars for legal expenses. According to the publication, the singer’s mother needs that amount to pay the expenses generated by her participation during the guardianship dispute. Lynne’s attorneys indicate that during the time the guardianship lasted, she dedicated herself to seeking qualified medical experts to help her daughter gain her release.

In 2019, Lynne applied to the court to be part of the guardianship and take care of her daughter. In fact, it was allegedly she who asked her mom to get involved in the case. However, the request was rejected.

In November 2020, she reappeared in one of the court hearings to demonstrate in favor of the removal of her ex-husband as guardian of her daughter and presented a statement, which read as follows: “It breaks my heart that things have come to this this point. It is time to start from scratch ”.

In that same statement, he pointed out that the father-daughter relationship was toxic, and that his ex saw the guardianship “as a racehorse that must be managed as such.”

Despite Lynne’s good intentions, it seems that Britney Spears would be far from making peace with her.

This would not be the first time that Britney and her mother have had a strong misunderstanding. In 2008, Lyne published with Lorilee Craker the book Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World, where she spoke about her two daughters, Britney and Jamie Lynn.

In the book, the mother of the two singers spoke about how challenging it was to be the mother of two great stars. At the time, Britney was said to be extremely upset with her mother.