11/11/2021 at 11:30 CET

Silvia Sanchez

Surely at some point in your life you have inherited shoes from your older brother or your cousin, because at the end of the day, what’s wrong with using someone else’s shoes, and even more so if it belongs to your own family? For our mothers and fathers it was a way to save and reuse clothes that another brother or cousin had worn for a few months (we all know how quickly children’s feet grow). But is inheriting footwear good for the foot? The reality is, no. We tell you why.

5 health problems from inheriting footwear from other children

Javier Alfaro, a children’s podiatrist, emphasizes in a YouTube video that when we give a reused shoe to one of our children We’re increasing the chances of creating a tread problem that you didn’t have before. As he mentions, “it may be that nothing happens, because simply our oldest son was treading well and the youngest as well, but as far as possible it is preferable to avoid it”.

Javier Alfaro

Chiropodist

For its part, the Illustrious Official College of Podiatrists of the Valencian Community (ICOPCV) warns of the problems of inheriting footwear from other children. Experts mention that the insole of the inherited shoe can wear out from one to the other. What does it mean for younger children? Well, since they do not know how to describe the discomfort they notice, they do not mention it. This leads them to modify the position of their foot, for example by curling their toes. As the experts declare “this will affect your gait and the correct development of the locomotor system”.

Therefore, the main problems that can arise from the use of inherited footwear in children are:

Deformities in the feet Alterations in the usual way of walking Appearance of chafing or other discomfort Generation of pathologies derived from poor support Fungal infections.

Podiatric examination in children. When?

The Illustrious Official College of Podiatrists of the Valencian Community (ICOPCV) recommends that from birth to three years, we must check their shoe size every two weeks. From the age of four, we must take them to a podiatrist for annual check-ups. In this way we confirm that his evolution is good and that it is not necessary to apply any corrective treatment.

We only have two feet that will accompany us for the rest of our lives, we better start to take care of them since we are growing up to avoid putting solutions too late.