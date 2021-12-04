12/04/2021 at 11:00 CET

Health authorities often warn of the dangers arising from conditions such as very high blood sugar levels, very high blood cholesterol levels, high blood pressure or excessive amounts of body fat in the waist area.

Each of these conditions increases the probability of suffering from diseases as serious as type 2 diabetes, heart disease or cardiovascular disease. However, this increase is multiplied when all these health conditions concur. This multiprevalence is known as metabolic syndrome.

But what causes this syndrome? According to the NHS, the British national health service, these conditions are interrelated, which implies that the same causes that originate one condition are usually responsible for the appearance of the others. In general terms, and as the Mayo Clinic experts explain, “the metabolic syndrome is closely linked to being overweight, obesity and lack of physical activity.” Both high blood sugar levels and high cholesterol levels, the accumulations of fat in the waist or high blood pressure can be motivated by this lifestyle.

However, beyond the conditions of diet and physical exercise, There are a number of important risk factors. In the first place, age, since “the risk of suffering from metabolic syndrome increases with age.” Second, ethnic origin, since in countries like the United States There is a greater risk for Hispanics than for other groups. And, thirdly, having suffered at some point diseases such as “nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, polycystic ovary syndrome, or sleep apnea “. These conditions should make us be even more vigilant.

But It is important to understand that the symptoms of metabolic syndrome They may not be very visible: there are people who have a poor diet but do not suffer from obesity, so they could have cholesterol through the roof, skyrocketing blood sugar and blood pressure much higher than it should be. That is why, from the age of thirty, it is convenient to carry out periodic examinations to determine in what state these health parameters are. In any case, what is truly relevant is prevention through a few major lifestyle modifications.

In particular, and to avoid the appearance of the metabolic syndrome, we can “lose weight, exercise regularly, eat a healthy and balanced diet, stop smoking and reduce alcohol consumption”, they say in the NHS. In addition, Mayo Clinic specialists recommend limiting both salt intake, one of the triggers of high blood pressure, like saturated fats. And all this is not just for prevention: “If you have metabolic syndrome or any of its components, radical changes in lifestyle can delay and even prevent the onset of serious health problems.”