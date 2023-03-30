This is the disease that directly affects our body’s defenses

Neutropenia is a disease that is related to the deficient number of neutrophils, which are a type of white blood cell. This directly affects our body’s defense and may imply a greater risk of acquiring an infection.

The disease recently became a trend in Internet searches, this after the revelation that Cecilia Bolocco, the former Chilean Miss Universe, suffers from it. What does science say about this disease?

Understanding Neutropenia

According to American Cancer Societychemotherapy, radiation therapy, bone marrow or stem cell transplantation, and steroids may all cause this condition.

Neutropenia can be fought in two ways: with growth factors to stimulate the production of white blood cells and some antibiotics.

What are your symptoms?

Some of the symptoms of this disease are: cough, abdominal or rectal pain, fever, breathing problems, chills and ulcers in the oral area.