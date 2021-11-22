The well-known luxury car brand has just declared one of its latest vehicles as the fastest with an electric motor. It is an airplane that crosses the skies at more than 600 km / h.

Electric means of transport are becoming more and more numerous. The drift that the automotive world is leading against fuel engines has been expanding and companies make more and more vehicles that use electricity to move.

Rolls-Royce, known for making luxury cars, has announced that its all-electric plane, called Spirit of Innovation, is the fastest in the world. Has reached the maximum speed of 623 km / h.

He has done it recently, during tests, in which he has broken several more records. Not only is it the electric plane with the highest top speed, it is also the one with the most acceleration. The Spirit of Innovation reached a maximum speed of 555.9 km / h in 3 kilometers of distance.

Too was able to rise to 9,842.5 feet (3,000 meters) in 202 seconds. This feat breaks the previous record by 60 seconds. Coupled with its enormous speed, this is the fastest electric vehicle in the world.

The Rolls-Royce electric plane made its first flight a month ago and, since then, it has not stopped surprising the aeronautical world with its capabilities. Its electric propulsion motor has a power of 400 kW, having one of the most powerful batteries ever assembled in the industry.

Many private jets at COP26

When the picture appeared of the number of planes that had been mobilized for the Glasgow climate and environment conference (known as COP26), the public saw it as a movement full of hypocrisy.

With an electric aircraft as capable as the Spirit of Innovation, it is shown that they can be created means of transport that pollute very little in any situation, be it land, sea or air.

Chinese and American scientists from Washington State University have developed a method to convert plastic waste into jet fuel.

“Following the world’s focus on the need for action at COP26, this is another milestone that (…) supports our ambitions to deliver the technological advancements that society needs to decarbonize transportation by air, land and sea,” said Warren East. , CEO of the company.

Making electric airplanes a real and effective possibility could allow the world to further protect the environment. Traditional airplanes expel large amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere and avoiding this would be a good start to slowing climate change.