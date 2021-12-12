12/12/2021

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took the drivers’ title and Mercedes finished at the top of the team classification after an intense championship final at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. Curiously, the forecast of Fernando Alonso, who considered that the Dutchman had been at a higher level all year but that Mercedes deserved the title as a constructor.

For his part, the Asturian finishes tenth in his season back to Formula 1 after two years absent. Carlos Sainz , who said goodbye to his first Ferrari campaign on the podium, finished fifth overall, ahead of his teammate Leclerc.

WORLD RANKING F1 2021

1. Max Verstappen (PB) 395.5

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 387.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 226

4. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 190

5. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 164.5

6. Lando Norris (GBR) 160

7. Charles Leclerc (MON) 159

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 115

9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 110

10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 81

11 Esteban Ocon (FRA) 74

12 Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 43

13 Lance Stroll (CAN) 34

14. Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 32

15. George Russell (GBR) 16

16. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 10

17. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 3

19. Mick Schumacher (ALE) 0

20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0

21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0

EQUIPMENT

1. Mercedes 613.5

2. Red Bull 585.5

3. Ferrari 323.5

4. McLaren 275

5. Alpine 155

6. AlphaTauri 142

7. Aston Martin 77

8. Williams 23

9. Alfa Romeo 13

10. Haas 0