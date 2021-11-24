11/24/2021 at 21:39 CET

Davis Cup is back. After a year of absence due to the cancellation of the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the most important tournament of tennis teams is back. The Davis Cup Final Phase will be played from November 25 to December 5 and it will do so with some modifications with respect to the 2019 format, the first that was made under the tutelage of Gerard Piqué.

Participating countries

The Final Phase of the tournament is made up of 18 teams divided into six groups of three teams. Spain, Canada, Great Britain and Russia, due to their status as semi-finalists in 2019, they already had guaranteed access and were joined by 12 countries that won the qualifying round: Germany, Australia, Austria, Colombia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic and Sweden. The table was completed with the invitations to two more selections, France and Serbia.

Venues

One of the most important news regarding 2019 is that there will be up to three venues at the same time. Two years ago Madrid welcomed the Davis in full, but this time the Spanish capital was joined by Innsbruck (Austria) and Turin (Italy).

– Madrid. Madrid Arena. Groups A and B, two quarter-final, semi-final and final knockouts

– Innsbruck- Olympiaworld. Groups C and F, a quarter-final tie

.- Turin. Pala Alpitour Arena. Groups D and E, a quarter-final tie

Groups

Group A (Madrid): Spain, Russia and Ecuador.

Group B (Madrid): Canada, Kazakhstan and Sweden.

Group C (Innsbruck): France, Great Britain and the Czech Republic

Group D (Turin): Croatia, Australia and Hungary.

Group E (Turin): United States, Italy and Colombia

Group F (Innsbruck): Serbia, Germany and Austria.

Competition system

The competition system consists of a group stage with clashes between teams. Two singles matches and one doubles and all for the best of three sets. They reach the quarterfinals the first of each of the six groups and the two best seconds.

Calendar

Thursday November 25

Canada – Sweden: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

France – Czech Republic: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Croatia – Australia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Friday, November 26

Spain – Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

United States – Italy: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Serbia – Austria: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Saturday, November 27

Russia – Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Kazakhstan – Sweden: 10:00 am (CET)

France – United Kingdom: 10:00 am (CET)

Australia – Hungary: 10:00 a.m. (CET)

Italy – Colombia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Serbia – Germany: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Sunday November 28

Spain – Russia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Canada – Kazakhstan: 10:00 am (CET)

United Kingdom – Czech Republic: 10:00 am (CET)

Croatia – Hungary: 10:00 am (CET)

United States – Colombia: 4:00 p.m. (CET)

QUARTER FINALS

Monday, November 29: Group D vs E winner at 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Tuesday, November 30: Group C vs F winners at 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Wednesday, December 1: Group B winner vs best second at 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Thursday, December 2: Group A winner vs best second at 4:00 p.m. (CET)

SEMIFINALS

Friday, December 3: Semifinal 1 4:00 p.m. (CET)

Saturday December 4: Semifinal 2 13:00 (CET)

FINAL

Sunday, December 5: Final 16:00 (CET)