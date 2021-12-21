Cultivated meat is one of the great advances of humanity in managing to maintain our traditional diet but respecting the environment, hence the efforts of the last decade are all aimed at the same destination.

Since the launch of laboratory meat was launched in 2013, there has been a lot of rain in the sector. For example, those first synthetic hamburgers that were created cost about 330,000 to manufacture.

Luckily science has evolved a lot in these 8 years. Partly thanks to companies like Future Meat, which has just received the largest investment in history in the cultured meat sector, because you are rapidly reducing production costs.

Using their own technology, which they call the Media Rejuvenation Process, Future Meats aims to equalize the costs of traditional livestock farming with that of laboratory meat.

His method consists of extract cells from live animals and use stainless steel fermenters to continuously remove waste products, while feeding the cells with nutrients so that they proliferate and become tissues and, in turn, edible cuts of meat.

The company claims that this process achieves 10 times the industry standard performance, while generates 80% less greenhouse gas emissions and uses 99% less land and 96% less fresh water than traditional meat production.

In February, Future Meats announced that its technology had advanced to the point of being able to produce a farmed chicken breast for $ 7.50, And in June he opened the world’s first laboratory-grown meat factory where he was able to produce these breasts for $ 3.90 each.

After using the facilities to expand its media rejuvenation technology, the company claims to have reduced this cost to $ 1.70While the cost of production for each half a kilo of chicken grown is $ 7.70, compared to $ 18 six months ago.

It seems that Future Meats is progressing rapidly, although it still has a long way to go if they want to be a real option for millions of people, and not just for the elites who can afford it. The future of food is this.