After revolutionizing the domestic and commercial environment, 3D printers also want to gain a foothold in public construction.

For the robot manufacturers, waiters, bricklayers and other workers in the secondary sector, in addition to being very few, earn footballer salaries, that is why robots help to reduce the very high costs of labor.

We are not a labor economics website, so we will put these debatable excuses aside, to focus on the applied technology of these robots. For instance, the first public park printed in 3D.

Occupies 5,523 square meters and it is located in Shenzhen, China. Sculptures, benches, paths, flower beds, curbs … More than 2,000 parts printed using a 3D printer:

The use of bricklayers is thus avoided, and the only thing that is needed are operators who transport and place the pieces in the public park.

The 3D printer has been developed by the Chinese company Advanced Intelligent Construction Technology (AICT), which wants to introduce this technology in the United States.

The most remarkable thing is that it uses a 6-axis printing system, instead of the usual 3, with which more varied and precise shapes are achieved in printed objects.

Use a special cement based on sand that is true cement, but with a finer texture that allows modeling it to the shape you want, using the 3D printer.

As explained by AICT in the press release, the 2,000 pieces that they created to decorate this public park of more than 5,500 square meters, were printed in two and a half months, a fraction of the time that would have been necessary with bricklayers and conventional cement.

What’s more, cost is reduced by 30%. Less construction time and less cost are very attractive data for municipalities and public governments, which are always short of budget.

AICT also ensures that this construction method is less polluting Because the cement it uses is more environmentally friendly, and the industrial 3D printer is electric, so there are no concrete mixers, excavators and other fuel machines to pollute.

It seems clear that construction using 3D printers is here to stay. It is undoubtedly cheaper, faster and offers possibilities that are not available to traditional methods.