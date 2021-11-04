If you are freezing at home because the temperatures have dropped 10º from one day to the next, the people of Xiaomi have good news since they have just presented their Smartmi Smart Convector Heater 1S.

On Sunday you were at 19 degrees very comfortable at home and today you have seen how the thermometer plummeted to 2 degrees and that with luck, since in some parts of Spain we have already started with negative numbers.

This only has one remedy (here are some tips) and that is to close the doors and windows well and turn on the heating, something that hurts in the pocket but is necessary to avoid freezing to death.

And, on this question, the people of Xiaomi have something to say since they have just presented the Smart Convector Heater 1S, the company’s first convection heater model available in Spain under its brand specialized in Smartmi household appliances.

This intelligent convection heater has dimensions of 684 x ​​459 x 202mm and a weight of 5.8kg, and its creators claim that it is capable of heating a 20m² room without much effort, including bathrooms thanks to its IPX4 protection against humidity and water.

This model, which works without fans, ensures silent operation by eliminating any perceptible air flow and reduces any effect on humidity levels in the air as it dries and warms without the need to humidify the environment.

Its compact size and its integrated carrying handle They make the Smart Convector Heater 1S a portable model (if we take into account that it weighs almost 6 kg and moving it will not be too comfortable) that can be moved in a moment to a room that requires a heater.

On a technical level, the Smart Convector Heater 1 has a power of up to 2,200W, it has 72 high-efficiency aluminum sheets and this translates into giving a radiant area of ​​4,600m².

The Smart Convector Heater 1S can also be remotely control from the mi-Home app (compatible with iOs and Android) or from the touch display built into one of the sides. This model allows set the temperature between 16ºC and 32ºC.

The radiator features temperature and humidity sensors that, the manufacturer says, ensure smart energy consumption by automatically adjusting when the set value is reached.

Regarding security, the heater has an overheating protection sensor, that automatically disconnects it in case of exceeding a temperature of 95ºC and fall protection that guarantees its disconnection in case of exceeding an inclination of 45º.

Its official price is 139.99 euros in Spain But with the Singles Day promotion, the company is going to leave it between November 8 and 14 at 99 euros on sale.