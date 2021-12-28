12/28/2021

The Frankenstein tree is at the same time a curious work of art and a prodigy of agriculture, the work of the professor of Art at the University of Syracuse (USA) Sam Van Aken. The tree is capable of producing 40 different species of fruit and has been created using conventional grafting techniques.

The inventor had the help of a qualified team of biologists and farmers, who contributed their knowledge on the grafting of shoots of different plants. One of the most striking aspects of the tree is that, depending on the growing season of each variety, the tree changes color and aroma.

The common denominator of the essential components is that, in all cases, they are “bone” plants, that is, they are supported by a trunk or branches.

So far, twenty specimens of Frankenstein have been planted in art museums, college campuses, and private land in the United States. The first stage of preparation combines about twenty types of fruit, which is followed by pruning and the addition of as many varieties.

Van Aken managed to graft different stone fruit plants, such as peaches, plums, apricots, nectarines and cherries, to create a single tree that grows 40 different types of fruit.

Since these stone fruits have great similarities in their chromosomal structure, Van Aken set out to combine them using a ‘chip grafting’ process. In spring, the tree blooms in shades of pink, crimson and white, and bears the various fruits in series during the summer.

Natural procedure

For the realization of this project with artistic borders no complex techniques, chemical components or laboratory experiments were necessary. The procedure is absolutely natural. These magical fruit trees are the direct result of native trees, heirlooms, and fruits from ancient times.

The place where the first specimen was planted is an orchard of the Agricultural Experiment Station in New York, which was recovered by the professor when he learned that it was going to be demolished.

“I wanted the tree to interrupt and transform everyday life, and I also wanted to surprise people,” Van Aken revealed. “When the tree unexpectedly blooms with different colors and you notice the different types of fruit hanging from the branchesNot only does it change the way you see it, but it also changes the way things are perceived in general, “he told the newspaper Clarín.

The multifaceted tree allows different combinations to be accommodated, since Van Aken’s project actually encompasses more than 250 varieties of fruit on different trees. For this reason, the public has the possibility to appreciate different Frankenstein models in Arkansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Van Aken’s intention is to manipulate nature to enhance its beauty. This type of initiative has its determining factor: to see if a graft has borne fruit, you have to wait years and you have to be very careful with pruning and the strategic areas where the grafts are placed, as well as working around the growth cycle of each fruit that is used.

“I see it as a work of art, a research project and a form of conservation. It is sculpture through grafts,” said Van Aken, whose The main objective is to get now “the tree of the hundred fruits”.