We already have a new folding mobile with a flexible screen, the Honor Magic V that comes to show that, although they have been in limbo for a few months, they have a lot to say as a company away from the Huawei umbrella.

The end of 2021 marked the return of Honor, this time as an independent company from Huawei. At the Honor 50 presentation event -analysis- they told us that they had big plans for this revival and that they were going to compete against all companies.

The Honor 50 marked a good rebirth and, now, they begin the year presenting the rumored Honor Magic V. It is a folding mobile with a flexible screen in the purest style of the Oppo Find N or the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 -analysis- and that comes to squeeze a market that has been slow to explode, but that little by little is emerging.

And it is that, 2022 aims to be the year of folding mobiles thanks to two factors. The first is the increase in terminals of this style on the market. The second is the expected drop in price and democratization of this technology.

Honor Magic VOuter screen 6.45 “panel | FullHD + resolution | 1,000 nit brightness | 120 Hz refresh rate | 21: 9 aspect ratio Inner screen7.9” OLED panel | 2,272 x 1,984 pixel resolution | 800 nit brightness | 90 Hz refresh | Format 10: 9ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 1Memory RAM12 GBStorage256 or 512 GBBattery4,750 mAh | 66 W load rear cameras Main 50 Mpx f / 1.9 | 50 Mpx f / 2.2 wide angle | 50 Mpx f / 2.0 ‘Spectrum’ | ToFCront cameras 42 Mpx internal and external Operating system Android 12 + Magic UI 6 Dimensions 6.7 mm thickness unfolded | 14.3 mm folded

Oh well, we go with the characteristics of this Honor Magic V that closely follows the philosophy of the ‘Magic’ family, betting on technological innovation.

The form factor is like that of the Fold 3, betting on a large 6.45 “screen on the outside and a larger 7.9” screen on the inside.

This ‘main’ screen has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and OLED panel with a resolution of 2,272 x 1,984 pixels and a brightness of 800 nits. External display is rated at 120Hz, something curious, while the resolution is FullHD + with a 21: 9 format and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

Something important is that Honor has confirmed that the space between the screens when the mobile is folded is minimal, but it is something that will have to be checked when we have it in hand.

The external display bezels seem quite thin and on the back we have a imposing 50 megapixel triple camera module and a ToF.

Thus, we have a 50 Mpx f / 1.9 main camera, a 50 Mpx f / 2.2 wide angle that can act as a macro and a 50 Mpx f / 2.0 camera called ‘Spectrum Enhanced’, a sensor that will be destined to capture more detail in the textures.

In the front of the external screen we have a hole with a 42 megapixel camera, as well as in the internal screen in the upper right part of the same resolution.

Honor’s commitment to photography with its folding is quite clear and The processing will be handled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

It is the most powerful Qualcomm chip to date and will be accompanied by 12 GB of RAM. The battery is 4,750 mAh and has support for fast charging of 66 W.

At the software level, Honor has presented the new Magic UI 6 layer on Android 12 with different technologies such as OS Turbo X or GPU Turbo X designed to enhance different components depending on what we need in each application.

The price of the Honor Magic V will be 13,999 yuan in China (about 1,940 euros at the exchange rate), a market for which the terminal has been confirmed. We are waiting to see if it will be released in other territories and at what price.

Of course, it is not economical, but due to its benefits we are talking about a premium mobile with all the letters.