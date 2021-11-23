The Google giant has shown for the first time a complete study of the impact of YouTube in Spain, where you can see what it contributes financially and what it means for content creators in our country.

We all know YouTube, we have all seen a video at some time, even many of us consume it on a daily basis. It is already part of our lives. Not surprisingly, the YouTube search engine is the second most used on the entire internet behind the Google browser.

Now, the technology giant has shown in figures what influence it exerts in Spain, after more than 15 years in operation. And the results are quite revealing.

to get started YouTube has contributed 313 million euros to Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, tough year of the pandemic where streaming platforms grew like never before.

They also directly or indirectly employ 21,000 full-time people, either because they work for YouTube or because they are part of the YouTube ecosystem.

Regarding education, the platform says that 69% of teachers in our country believe that YouTube helps the youngest to learn, serving as support to traditional classes.

And not only that, but 2 out of 3 parents assured that their children had used YouTube during the pandemic crisis to reinforce knowledge and learn new things.

At an entrepreneurial level, 2 out of 3 creative entrepreneurs have seen how YouTube has helped them to catapult internationally, thus achieving objectives more quickly.

As a curiosity, more than 75% of the playback time of content produced by Spanish channels comes from outside of Spain, hence the usefulness of the tool as a window to a world that already speaks more Spanish than English.

Downloading songs from YouTube is very simple. On the internet you have at your disposal countless pages that allow you to download songs and music from YouTube without programs. As there are many, we have selected the best alternatives for you. Take note!

With this data provided by YouTube, we can affirm without fear of being wrong that the platform has an enormous influence on our society, and in all areas: academic, professional, gamer …

The data, by the way, has been developed by Oxford Economics, not by YouTube, hence the results of the report are of great journalistic value as they come from a reliable and recognized source.