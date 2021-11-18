Chiquinquirá Delgado boasted a bit of the luxurious mansion he shares with Jorge Ramos in Florida, and left his followers impressed by his talent for decoration.

The 49-year-old driver confessed on her Instagram account that interior design is another of her great passions, in addition to her work and reading. And it really is very talented for him, as he proved with the recent remodel he did in one of the spaces in his home.

It was through her Instagram account that the Venezuelan showed the new image of her work studio, which she decorated with a minimalist style in pastel colors. “During these months I have been working a lot from my home and I dedicated myself to renovating a very special one for me. So here I share with you one of my favorite projects, my office! ”, He pointed out.

I don’t know if I had told you, but one of my great passions is interior design. I love remodeling and creating spaces that impact your mood. A place that transmits happiness, joy and positive energy. I have learned that space is key to activating that productivity and creativity that we seek so much. Selected objects, colors and even materials can give us peace or completely change our energy, he wrote in the post.

The place has a vintage type textured wallpaper and a matching rug. In addition, it is divided into two distinct areas. One of them has a couple of individual armchairs and a large sofa, which is perfect for receiving visitors; while the other part is equipped with your desk.

Photo: Instagram / @ chiqui_delgado

The rest of the mansion of Chiquinquirá Delgado and Jorge Ramos

This is not the first time that the model has shown a glimpse of the inside of her home. In fact, constantly shows his kitchen, in which he prepares his most delicious dishes, and which is also huge. The room has black cabinets and marble finishes on the countertop on the central island.

Photo: Instagram / @ chiqui_delgado

Secondly, your living room maintains a neutral color palette and is a room with high ceilings and large windows, to achieve natural lighting and a relaxed atmosphere in this room.

Photo: Instagram / @ chiqui_delgado

To maintain her slim silhouette, Chiqui also installed a Gym in his home, which is located near the garden and has a white exterior with a wood paneling, to fit in with the surroundings.

Photo: Instagram / @ chiqui_delgado

