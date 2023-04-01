this is the interchangeable BWD

We were recently surprised by Astro Boy’s gigantic red boots. Now, MSCHF launches a new model that will make people talk: the BWD, interchangeable shoes.

You won’t understand it until you see the pictures.

These are sports shoes that can also be used as sandals, simply by changing the end. Its top is open at both ends: it has not only two entrances, but two tongues.

BWD MSCHF Shoes

Highsnobiety describes it: “Wear it heel-back and the MSCHF BWD Shoe becomes a deliriously monstrous open-toed sandal. Reverse it and you get a kind of chunky sneaker, exposing the ankle and mostly hiding the foot.”

Its release date is scheduled for next April 11, although the price has not been disclosed. They can be purchased in the MSCHF app on the App Store, In the following link.

The disruptive movement of MSCHF

MSCHF is an art collective based in Brooklyn, specialized in offering not only crazy sneakers, such as those of Satan, those of Jesus or the boots of Astro Boy, but also other ideas such as popsicles with the faces of millionaires, the popular Eat the rich popsicles, or the Big Fruit Loop cereal.

He has produced a wide variety of works of art, including social media channels and AI-generated foot photography.

BWD MSCHF Shoes

Its founder is Gabriel Whaley, who is also its CEO. The group came to life in 2016, and four years later it surpassed $11 million in funding.

Josh Wardle, the creator of the word game Wordle, joined the collective in December 2021.

This year his Big Red Boots, the so-called Astro Boy boots, a giant red shoe used by various show figures in the United States, such as Coi Leray, Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid, were known. They are worth $350, although they can no longer be found on the official MSCHF portal.