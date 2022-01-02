This 2021 was marked by the death of several celebrities, who unfortunately left a very large void to fill. It is difficult to say goodbye to such important people in the entertainment world, not only nationally, but also internationally.

Although some of the famous people who died in 2021 were due to natural causes, there are others like Octavio Ocaña, who left unexpectedly. Next, we do a review of the stars who said goodbye to us, but who we will continue to remember for their talent.

Jose Angel Garcia

Gael García Bernal’s father, José Ángel García, died on January 22 after being hospitalized for several days due to pulmonary fibrosis. According to Bella de la Vega, the actor’s widow and producer, he had been diagnosed with the disease three years ago, but a bacterium lodged in his kidneys, which complicated his state of health.

Larry king

On January 23, it was announced that presenter Larry King died at the age of 87 after being admitted to the hospital on January 2 after testing positive for covid-19. For more than 60 years, Larry King worked in radio, television, and was a CNN host for 25 years with the Larry King Live program, among others.

In early January, it was reported that the actor known for playing Screech on the series Saved by the Bell, Dustin Diamond he had been hospitalized and diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. After several days, the famous one died on February 1, at the age of 44.

Ricardo González Cepillín

It was on March 8 when we unexpectedly learned that Ricardo González, better known as Cepillín, had died at the age of 75. His son was in charge of reporting that after a few days hospitalized for pneumonia and presenting heart problems, the television clown died.

Isela Vega

The leading actress Isela Vega died on March 9, at the age of 81. Throughout his career, he participated in films such as Verano violento with Pedro Armendáriz, as well as in El Infierno, La Ley de Herodes and soap operas such as Italian Girl Comes to Marry. After his death, it became known that his children Arturo and Shaula do not have a good relationship.

Eulalio Cervantes Galarza Sax

Unfortunately Sax, a member of La maldita Vecindad, said goodbye to us on March 14 after a few days before he was admitted for complications after catching Covid-19. The 52-year-old musician, whose name was Eulalio Cervantes Galarza, suffered from kidney failure, a disease that worsened in 2020 and had to be hospitalized.

Prince philip

British royalty also wore mourning on April 9 when Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, passed away at the age of 99. Before his death, the monarch had health problems and was taken to a hospital. Philip of Edinburgh and the Queen were married for 74 years.

Alfonso Zayas

Alfonso Zayas, who became known for his work in different films, including ficheras, died on July 8 at the age of 80. The actor’s family issued a statement to publicize the sad news, however, it was his cousin Rafael Inclán who revealed that Zayas was hospitalized and was intubated and in an induced coma.

Lilia Aragon

At the age of 82, the leading actress Lilia Aragón died. The National Association of Actors (ANDA) reported on Twitter on August 2 that the famous woman had died. Lilia Aragón is remembered for having worked in productions such as Los bandidos del río silencio, Rosa Salvaje, Cuna de lobos, Pueblo chico, infierno grande, Rubí, among others.

Sammy perez

The national spectacle was in mourning and was surprised to learn of the death of beloved Sammy Pérez, who at the end of the 90s won the hearts of Mexicans for his performances in comedy shows. The famous man died from the aftermath of covid-19 at the age of 55.

Octavio Ocana

The Mexicans dressed in mourning at the end of October when it was revealed that Octavio Ocaña, who played Benito Rivers in Neighbors, had died on the 29th of that month.

After learning about the sad news, Octavio’s family mentioned that the death of the young man had been the fault of some policemen, who were following him since apparently Ocaña was driving at excess speed and under the influence of substances, but that he had a gun in his car and that he had accidentally shot himself in the head.

So far the actor’s family continues to investigate what really happened the day Octavio Ocaña died.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

After almost a month in hospital, Carmen Salinas died on the night of December 9 at the age of 82. The actress’s health suffered after she suffered a stroke that led to her being in a coma.

Her family kept the media informed about the actress’s progress. Days before her death, it was reported that the spill had disappeared, however, Carmen Salinas died.

Vicente Fernandez

After spending more than four months in hospital, Vicente Fernández died at the age of 81. It was in August that the singer was admitted to the hospital after suffering a fall that injured his neck, which is why he underwent surgery.

Weeks later, doctors treating him reported that he suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome, that he was on a respirator and had difficulty moving his limbs, and was in intensive care.

Although he had already left this area in October, he again entered due to pneumonia and a few days later his health began to deteriorate until he died on December 12 at 6:15 am.

Information taken from Milenio

This 2021 was marked by the death of several celebrities, who unfortunately left a very large void to fill. It is difficult to say goodbye to such important people in the entertainment world, not only nationally, but also internationally.

Although some of the famous people who died in 2021 were due to natural causes, there are others like Octavio Ocaña, who left unexpectedly. Next, we do a review of the stars who said goodbye to us, but who we will continue to remember for their talent.

Jose Angel Garcia

Gael García Bernal’s father, José Ángel García, died on January 22 after being hospitalized for several days due to pulmonary fibrosis. According to Bella de la Vega, the actor’s widow and producer, he had been diagnosed with the disease three years ago, but a bacterium lodged in his kidneys, which complicated his state of health.

Larry king

On January 23, it was announced that presenter Larry King died at the age of 87 after being admitted to the hospital on January 2 after testing positive for covid-19. For more than 60 years, Larry King worked in radio, television, and was a CNN host for 25 years with the Larry King Live program, among others.

In early January, it was reported that the actor known for playing Screech on the series Saved by the Bell, Dustin Diamond he had been hospitalized and diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. After several days, the famous one died on February 1, at the age of 44.

Ricardo González Cepillín

It was on March 8 when we unexpectedly learned that Ricardo González, better known as Cepillín, had died at the age of 75. His son was in charge of reporting that after a few days hospitalized for pneumonia and presenting heart problems, the television clown died.

Isela Vega

The leading actress Isela Vega died on March 9, at the age of 81. Throughout his career, he participated in films such as Verano violento with Pedro Armendáriz, as well as in El Infierno, La Ley de Herodes and soap operas such as Italian Girl Comes to Marry. After his death, it became known that his children Arturo and Shaula do not have a good relationship.

Eulalio Cervantes Galarza Sax

Unfortunately Sax, a member of La maldita Vecindad, said goodbye to us on March 14 after a few days before he was admitted for complications after catching Covid-19. The 52-year-old musician, whose name was Eulalio Cervantes Galarza, suffered from kidney failure, a disease that worsened in 2020 and had to be hospitalized.

Prince philip

British royalty also wore mourning on April 9 when Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, passed away at the age of 99. Before his death, the monarch had health problems and was taken to a hospital. Philip of Edinburgh and the Queen were married for 74 years.

Alfonso Zayas

Alfonso Zayas, who became known for his work in different films, including ficheras, died on July 8 at the age of 80. The actor’s family issued a statement to publicize the sad news, however, it was his cousin Rafael Inclán who revealed that Zayas was hospitalized and was intubated and in an induced coma.

Lilia Aragon

At the age of 82, the leading actress Lilia Aragón died. The National Association of Actors (ANDA) reported on Twitter on August 2 that the famous woman had died. Lilia Aragón is remembered for having worked in productions such as Los bandidos del río silencio, Rosa Salvaje, Cuna de lobos, Pueblo chico, infierno grande, Rubí, among others.

Sammy perez

The national spectacle was in mourning and was surprised to learn of the death of beloved Sammy Pérez, who at the end of the 90s won the hearts of Mexicans for his performances in comedy shows. The famous man died from the aftermath of covid-19 at the age of 55.

Octavio Ocana

The Mexicans dressed in mourning at the end of October when it was revealed that Octavio Ocaña, who played Benito Rivers in Neighbors, had died on the 29th of that month.

After learning about the sad news, Octavio’s family mentioned that the death of the young man had been the fault of some policemen, who were following him since apparently Ocaña was driving at excess speed and under the influence of substances, but that he had a gun in his car and that he had accidentally shot himself in the head.

So far the actor’s family continues to investigate what really happened the day Octavio Ocaña died.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

After almost a month in hospital, Carmen Salinas died on the night of December 9 at the age of 82. The actress’s health suffered after she suffered a stroke that led to her being in a coma.

Her family kept the media informed about the actress’s progress. Days before her death, it was reported that the spill had disappeared, however, Carmen Salinas died.

Vicente Fernandez

After spending more than four months in hospital, Vicente Fernández died at the age of 81. It was in August that the singer was admitted to the hospital after suffering a fall that injured his neck, which is why he underwent surgery.

Weeks later, doctors treating him reported that he suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome, that he was on a respirator and had difficulty moving his limbs, and was in intensive care.

Although he had already left this area in October, he again entered due to pneumonia and a few days later his health began to deteriorate until he died on December 12 at 6:15 am.

Information taken from Milenio