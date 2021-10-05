Without a doubt, one of the main protagonists in the world of sport in recent days is the Greek, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the top of the NBA 50 years later and has been crowned one of the best players in the world along the way.

Born in Athens in 1994 into a family of Nigerian immigrants, his can be called the typical story of overcoming and climbing to success despite his humble origins. And now, at the peak of his career, he does not forget where he comes from and despite his star status he has not abandoned himself to the ostentation that others show off.

Giannis Antetokounmpo lived until 2018 in an apartment that he shared with his mother, one of his brothers and his girlfriend. All of this two years after signing a four-year, $ 100 million extension with the Bucks, which already shows he was in no rush to splurge despite his hefty pay.

But obviously, with the intention of starting a family and offering yours the greatest possible comforts, He was presented with the opportunity to acquire the residence of an old acquaintance of the ACB, the Bosnian Mirza Teletovic, who spent six years in Vitoria and precisely retired from basketball as a Bucks player in 2018. This is how the mansion, located in the exclusive River Hills area and valued at one and a half million euros, passed from the hands of a former CBA to a budding NBA champion.

As regards property strictly, Considered a luxury home, the house has 6 spacious bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. In addition, the open-concept house has a games room, cinema room, wine cellar, gym or a swimming pool, among other equipment. In addition, within the more than 3,000 square meters of the property, there is a guesthouse two floors. Undoubtedly, a mansion within the reach of very few but that is nonetheless not as impressive as those of some stars of its level.