When we think about the future, we sometimes forget that no matter how much we advance, bicycles will continue to be present in cities. They are part of our DNA and are very useful to fulfill sustainable mobility. Of course, the models of tomorrow will look like this one from Urtopia.

If you live in a city you will be used to seeing hundreds of bikes a day. Behind the car, the bicycle stands as the queen of sustainable and responsible transport, although the electric scooter has been cutting ground for a few years.

Despite this, the history of the bike is already the history of the human being, since it has been by our side for more than 100 years covering those routes that on foot are too long and that by car would be a hell of traffic and parking.

And as everything evolves, even the most basic, there is a company that has wanted to modernize the bike like never before, with all kinds of technological additions that put the bike at the top of intelligent transport.

Those responsible for this creation are Urtopia and the bicycle is called Urtopia Carbon E-Bike. As you are now going to see, the two-wheeler is not lacking in technological additions.

to get started The bike is made entirely of carbon fiber, and instead of a chain it works through a strap (also made of carbon). All this makes its weight stay at 13 kg, which is very little if we take into account that it is electric.

As I was saying, it is electric, having the entire propulsion system and batteries inside the bike itself. This way there are no external elements to disturb the nice minimalist design of the bike.

Your battery It takes 2.5 hours to charge and its creators say that its autonomy ranges from 50 km to 130 km depending on how we use it., since there are five driving modes: pedaling, ecological, comfortable, sport or turbo.

Regarding technological advances we have a fingerprint reader that unlocks the bike (if not an alarm starts to sound), a large screen that allows us to quickly access your options and that serves, for example, to give us directions when we are en route.

Too It has voice commands, which allow us to ask aloud to turn on the lights of the bicycle or that, for example, we put the battery that we have left on the bike on the screen before having to stop to recharge.

Of course It has an app for iOS and Android where we can locate the vehicle at all times, so that in case it is stolen we know where it is.

If you are interested in the Urtopia Carbon E-Bike, it is still on Indiegogo to finance, so You can buy one for half the price: 1,999 euros in Spain. It has exceeded its funding target by 5.479% as of today.