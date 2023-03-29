this is the most recent collaboration with LaMelo Ball

Puma launched its second collaboration with LaMelo Ball about Rick and Morty, the famous animated series. The first had been the Puma MB.01, now comes the Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02, available at selected retail stores and on the company’s official portal.

We already know the fanaticism of the Charlotte Hornets point guard in the NBA for Rick and Morty, the series created for Adult Swim and which celebrates its first decade in 2023. Now he takes it to a new level.

LaMelo Ball presenting the Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02

“The adventures continue in the second installment of LaMelo Ball’s collaboration with Adult Swim’s beloved show, Rick and Morty,” Puma points to his portal.

“Inspired by the dynamic duo’s interdimensional escapades, the MB.02 Rick and Morty is a fusion of neon hues that reflect the characters’ multifaceted personalities, most notably in the mismatched left and right foot color combinations.”

This is the Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02, by LaMelo Ball

Like the initial model, the Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02 uses mismatched color blocking, with a purple and green hue for the left shoe and a red and yellow hue for the right.

In addition, it has a graphic of Rick on the left shoe, while Morty appears on the right.

This iteration, as well defined by the portal Complex Sneakers, It has as additional details the Rick and Morty brand on the front part of the foot, black stripes on the middle part and different soles to the tones of the upper part.

Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02 Trainers by LaMelo Ball

“The innovative technology of the Puma Hoops team is sure to spice up your game, on Earth or in an alternate dimension,” the manufacturer states.

Its midsole uses Nitro Infused technology that provides greater comfort for the user. “It takes you way above the rim, a slip-resistant rubber outsole to help you cut to the basket, and a whole load of dimensional flex style that makes you stand out even more on the court,” adds Puma.

The price of the Rick and Morty x Puma MB.02 is $140, and in addition to the shoes, they also launched clothing such as sweatshirts, T-shirts, and shorts.