Like every end of the year, Google brings us a detailed report where they show us which have been the most common searches in Spain. With the rise in light, the coronavirus vaccine, the La Palma volcano and the Eurocup, Google has witnessed 12 very turbulent months.

The best thing about December for the curious is to know what your neighbors have been looking for on the internet throughout the year.

And in Google they have the tradition of teaching us by categories the most searched terms. What if sports, what if events, what if cinema and series … For each search Google has a category, although we have only been shown six of these.

Therefore, and without further ado, We are going to review its TOP 10 searches for each of the categories. I am sure that more than one will surprise you.

Top General searches: 1st Time tomorrow, 2nd Eurocup, 3rd La Liga, 4th Real Madrid, 5th Roland Garros, 6th La Palma Volcano, 7th Bonoloto, 8th Mbappe, 9th Atlético de Madrid and 10th NBA.

Top searches When …?: 1st When does Spain play, 2nd When is Black Friday, 3rd When is my time to get vaccinated, 4th When does Madrid play, 5th When is Holy Week, 6th When WhatsApp returns, 7th When does Barcelona play, 8th When the Olympics begin, 9th When is Carnival and 10th When does FIFA 22 come out.

Top searches Athletes 2021: 1st Mbappe, 2nd Eriksen, 3rd Rafael Nadal, 4th Carlos Alcaraz, 5th Ana Peleteiro, 6th Paula Badosa, 7th Dani Olmo, 8th Simone Biles, 9th Unai Simón and 10th Xavi.

Top searches Cinema, tv and series: 1st Tokyvideo, 2nd Survivors, 3rd Love is in the air, 4th The Island of Temptations, 5th The Squid Game, 6th Secret Story, 7th The Last Temptation, 8th Mask Singer, 9th The Bridgertons and 10th Eternals.

Top searches How …? 1º What is the name of Thor’s hammer, 2º How to know if I am delinquent, 3º How is Madrid going, 4º How is Spain going, 5º What is the name of the Acacia flower, 6º How are the elections in Madrid going, 7º How to get a passport covid, 8th How a giraffe sleeps, 9th olive flower what’s it called and 10th How to make bread.

Top searches Why: 1st Why does a volcano erupt, 2nd Why does the light go up, 3rd Why does Messi leave, 4th Why is Melendi not in La Voz, 5th Why does the arm hurt with the vaccine, 6th Why Cat was crazy in Victorious, 7th Why is Women’s Day celebrated, 8th Why my applications are closed, 9th Why do cats purr and 10th Why are there so many earthquakes in Granada.

This is the full report that Google has shared with us, where it must be said that to be more complete it would be great to know the total number of visits of each search and the months in which they occurred, but it is worth to us as a general x-ray of our society.

Questions like eThe name of Thor’s hammer, when FIFA 22 comes out or why cats purr show that we Spaniards have very different concerns and curious. And if not, let them tell the millions who have asked Google whether or not they are delinquent.

Special mention to The Squid Game, which although internationally has been a success, in Spain remains in the fifth position of Cinema and Seriess, behind The Island of Temptations or Survivors.

Dare we guess which terms will be the most searched in 2022? Hopefully none of them have to do with the coronavirus because it means that we have already overcome it.