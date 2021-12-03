This is Mercadona’s initiative to offer a greater commitment to the community and the environment.

At a time when it is increasingly important to alleviate the effects of climate change, more and more large companies are making a great effort to pollute less and be more sustainable and Mercadona has started a test with a new 100% electric and emission-free truck.

In a new effort and campaign for Corporate Social Responsibility, Mercadona has launched, in collaboration with the suppliers Scania, Acotral, Frigicoll, and ThermoKing, a laboratory test in its logistics processes with the addition of a new fully electric truck model to its fleet.

The company explains in its statement that this effort is being made “to further reduce the impact of its activity in the different cities and to reinforce its commitment to the objectives of the European Green Pact and the Climate Change Law.”

They say that this new truck does not emit greenhouse gas emissions during transport, it also contributes to improving air quality in cities by also eliminating the most harmful gases for health, such as those that generate particles smaller than 10 microns and nitrogen oxide.

They add that this project also helps reduce noise pollution since its engine has a very relevant reduction in noise under a sound level barely perceptible to the human ear.

In other more technical aspects, they affirm that this new vehicle is equipped with a Scania 300 kWh engine, is multi-temperature, has an electric motor powered by lithium-ion batteries with a maximum autonomy of 220 km and a full recharge time of 230 kW. in continuous current for 90 minutes.

In the tests they plan to optimize their recharging processes that will be carried out in one of the docks of their Ciempozuelos logistics block in Madrid to make the most of your drivers’ rest times and freight loading times.

Besides, they also comment on their home service fleets and Mercadona Online where they are introducing Bifuel vans and tests are being carried out with electric vans. Also in the company’s logistics block, energy saving and efficiency improvements are being made by introducing LED lighting and the installation of photovoltaic solar panels.