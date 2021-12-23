After much delay, it seems that AMD already has its professional line AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 ready, which is on its way to leaving almost a year after its sisters. Was the delay worth it?

As you well know, Intel has been directing it since last year and from those efforts they have managed to create Alder Lake, a generation that can put AMD and its computational supremacy in trouble.

For this they have had to innovate a lot and change architecture radically, and at AMD they know that the challenge they now have ahead of them is not small, although if anyone can, it is them.

Fortunately the only ones who win here are the consumers, since this war of cores, power and consumption is being innovated more than ever.

As well, a year ago AMD announced and released its Zen 3 generation which resulted in the Ryzen 5000 processors. After them the Ryzen 5000 G APUs were launched and then the Epyc 7003. And, if we do numbers, we see that we would only be missing the Threadripper processors.

These last, the Threadripper and Threadripper Pro, are the professional line of AMD, that is, it is designed to perform the heaviest and most difficult tasks: high performance computing sector.

Now, thanks to a well-known leaker, we know that AMD is very close to launching the 5000 series Threadripper Pro generation (codename Chagall), which will be compatible with AMD’s sWRX8 socket, intended for high-end workstations and servers.

AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 will have five different models: 5995WX, 5975WX, 5965WX, 5955WX and 5945WX.

Apparently all CPUs will reach the 4.55 GHz maximum speed for a single core and its configurations will go from 12 to 64 cores with a maximum TDP of 280 W.

As for the rest of the characteristics: up to eight channels of 3200 MHz DDR4 and 128 PCIe 4.0 ports.

At the moment this is all we know, so we cannot say that the wait of more than a year has been worth it. Or AMD surprises us by introducing novel 3D stacked L3 cache technology, or this wait could cost the company dearly.