this is the new date

Netflix ran the date to apply its new measure against the sharing of passwords for a while longer. Although initially it would do so in the first quarter of 2023, now there is a new period, as confirmed this week in a letter to shareholders.

After several years with the possibility of wide use of the password, the economic crisis of 2022 forced Netflix to restrict the option.

In July 2022, the company announced its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, 200,000 total users, occurring during the initial quarter of that year.

The company led by Reed Hastings pointed to the use of shared accounts as one of the main causes. “It undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix,” the company said in a statement, quoted by Business Insider.

Since then, he has worked on implementing paid sharing. The United States, Canada and some Latin American countries such as Peru, Costa Rica and Chile served as a laboratory for the measurement. Therefore, each additional member who lives outside the given household must pay between 2 and 3 dollars.

The new date for Netflix password sharing policy changes

Although initially the date for the changes was set for the end of the first quarter of 2023, now the deadline would be June of this year, at the end of the second quarter. Since then, the main user would not be able to share the password, unless he pays that set 2-3 dollars.

“We are pleased with the most recent launches of shared payment, and while we may have launched broadly in the first quarter, we have found opportunities to improve the member experience,” the company said this week in its letter to shareholders.

“We learn more with each release and have incorporated the latest learnings, which we believe will lead to even better results,” he added.

What are you going to do about it? Will you continue with the Netflix service or leave it, pay the extra or stop sharing the password?