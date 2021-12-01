12/01/2021 at 11:38 CET

Although it is most likely that the most intense World Championship in recent F1 history will come ‘alive’ to the last race in Abu Dhabi (12 December), it could be decided in advance in Saudi Arabia, since this weekend Verstappen has his first ‘match ball’ for the title.

The Jeddah track, where infrastructure refurbishment work continues until the last minute, has very little to do with a classic street circuit. Designed by F1’s landmark architect Hermann Tilke, it is situated on a branch of the seafront and is set to become the longest (6,174 meters) and fastest circuit (an average of more than 250 km has been calculated / h) among those of this urban style.

In view of the data obtained in the simulator, it requires very unloaded cars in terms of aerodynamics, in search of a high top speed (at turn 27 the car will reach more than 317 km / h for a deceleration of more than 200 km / h). h with a force of 4.3 g). There are two major loopholes, while the rest of the route is delimited by walls, so there is no margin for error.

The track has three zones for DRS activation. The first is located on the finish line, with its trigger point just before Turn 27, the last of the track. The second is between curve 20 and 22 (detection point in curve 17) and the last will be between curve 25 and 27.