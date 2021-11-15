11/15/2021

On at 11:04 CET

SPORT.es

The world of information technology is reaching design and capacity quotas never imagined. An example of what we say is in the new headphones that have been presented by friends of the Razer company a few weeks ago. These ‘Kraken V3 Hypersense’ headphones are the latest in gaming and audio technology that we can find in the computer market. They are available in several versions and are suitable for PC, Mac and Playstation. This is very important because its configuration will allow us to experience new sensations watching our usual movies or playing our favorite platforms.

Razer’s Kraken V3 headphones have a modern look first and foremost in black and with pads on the helmets that will allow us maximum comfort. On the other hand, the offer is complemented by a microphone that we can connect or disconnect to taste, thanks to the plug that comes in the left earphone. On the other hand, the connection cable with our PC is covered with a special fabric with which knots are not possible. This is an advantage that should not be taken as a joke, as knots in the cables can cause damage to the device. With the KrakenV3 this will not happen. We can be calm.

As for the characteristics, it has THX Spatial Audio. The headphones are equipped with advanced 7.1 surround sound which optimizes the sound design of the game for realistic positional audio. Likewise, you experience realistic acoustics and listen to everything as we were immersed in a battle or in the action of a movie-series itself. It is true that the headphones have been designed within the technology known as ‘Gaming’, but they can provide us with much more. Watching movies and series with these helmets will be a new experience, we will have to review all our filmography to be able to enjoy all the sounds again.

What is this realistic audio due to? To the Razer Triforce 50mm titanium drivers. As Razer colleagues well explain, the patented three-part diaphragm boosts the highs, mids and lows producing exceptionally clear sounds. This helps us to maximize the feeling of immersion. The realism of the sound is very successful, and it will make us enjoy new sensations when we play or watch what we like.

Among other questions that may arise regarding these headphones: No. Hypersense works directly on any game, music or movie without the need for additional downloads. This is a great luck, since in some devices we are informed that every indeterminate time must be updated. These usually take time and in the end they are annoying at times when we need to use the add-ons quickly. Hypersense does not need any installation of any kind, once we connect the headphones we can start enjoying without limit. The intensity level can be adjusted to our comfort thanks to a button incorporated in the headset in which we can choose the options of off, low, medium and high. On the other hand, as for the microphone. This is a removable Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone programmed to provide a more focused voice pickup area by suppressing ambient noise.

If we approach the technical characteristics: the frequency is between 20 Hz and 20kHz, the sensitivity is 96 dB SPL, the headphones have oval ear pads. Internal diameter is 62mm x 42mm, thermal transfer fabric (synthetic leather and vicoelastic foam). It has passive noise cancellation. The length of the cable is 2 meters with a total weight of the entire set of 344 grams.

As for the price, the available Razer Kraken family models come in different prices and designs. From 79.99 euros to 139.99 euros for the V3 model Hypersense. Within this last range are the ‘Pro’ version that have better features and a higher price reaching approximately 200.00 euros. Here each player or interested party must weigh the options they have and what they are going to use them for. A professional gaming gamer might be interested in the pro versions with higher capabilities. On the other hand, a player or person who wants to enter the gaming world may want to start with an inferior model – but just as good.

Following our own experience with The Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense we must say that trying them is priceless. Razer has created, and improved, a new way to experience games and movies. Likewise, thanks to the built-in microphone, we will be able to communicate with our friends and allies to choose our strategies and bring the campaigns to fruition. All this without forgetting that thanks to surround sound and the elimination of external noise, live communication and talks will be cleaner without annoying interference.