Today buying a cheap mobile phone does not mean that it is bad, and that is why different manufacturers of large caliber such as Xiaomi They have a wide line of entry-level and mid-range mobiles at very affordable prices for those users looking for great technology, but without excessive technical tricks.

With regard to Xiaomi’s popular Redmi range, one of the great launches of the year has been the Redmi 10 that right now you can get it in an excellent offer well below its price thanks to Aliexpress Plaza. In case you don’t know, everything you buy in Aliexpress Plaza is sent from Spain, without customs or VAT extra, and on top of that you will receive it in just a few days.

That is why we highlight the offer to buy the Xiaomi Redmi 10 for only 158.94 euros in Aliexpress plaza, specifically the version that is marketed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

With a Helio G88 processor and a 90 Hz screen, this mobile explodes the cheap mobile market due to its low cost.

This Xiaomi Redmi 10 of the offer at 158.94 euros has the relevant two-year guarantee as it is nationally distributed and is delivered in just three days since it is shipped from Spain.

The Redmi 10 has a 6.5-inch screen at Full HD + resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. In an interior it has a Mediatek Helio G88 processor powered by an ARM Mali-G52 graphics processor.

As we said, the mobile of the offer is marketed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage expandable with microSD, and it has a 5000mAh battery compatible with 18W fast charging.

But that you pay little does not mean that it does not have good cameras, since it has a 50 Mpx main sensor, an 8 Mpx wide angle, a 2 Mpx macro sensor and a 2 Mpx depth sensor, along with the relevant 8 Mpx front camera.

