11/30/2021

On at 09:43 CET

Marta Clavero

Marta Ortega Pérez was born on January 10, 1984 in Vigo. She is the only daughter of the second marriage between Amancio Ortega and Flora Pérez, and the right hand of the Galician tycoon in the textile business who learned from below. And it is that he began his career at Inditex in one of the company’s flagship stores, the Zara firm. And she did it as a shop assistant, without revealing who her father was. But her companions soon realized her ‘lineage’. Marta was 23 years old, and although she was very shy and barely spoke, something in her outfit caught the eye. Specifically an accessory: the Rolex that he wore on his left wrist.

Marta went first to the Santa María del Mar school, in A Coruña, and later to a boarding school in Switzerland. He completed his higher studies in London, at the European Business School, where he graduated in International Trade, in 2007. It was that same year when he began working in the London store of Zara in the Chelsea neighborhood, as well as in other international headquarters and in different departments of the company, because her father wanted her to go through all the departments of the company, -sales, design, finance- to get to know her well. Currently the product development and design department for Zara, collaborates among others with Beatriz Padín, the coordinator of the women’s clothing collections.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Marta Ortega declared that she had no plans to adopt a formal position in the company’s executive, although it was shown is “open” to it. And although “to be honest, I would like to be close to the product, which was what my father always did, I will be where the company needs me the most.”

These statements were made in August 2021. Marta Ortega will be the new president of the company less than a year later, specifically his new position will become effective April 1, 2022.

Like her father, the Galician businesswoman is very suspicious of her privacy, however her relevance in the world of fashion, and also as an ‘influencer’ – without intending to – make her a face of great social interest.

Equestrian lover – her father owns the Casa Novas racetrack – she is currently married, also remarried, following in her father’s footsteps, and is the mother of two children. Her first husband was a professional jockey Sergio Álvarez Moya, whom she married in 2012. They divorced by mutual agreement in 2015 and had an eight-year-old son, Amancio. A year after their separation, she met her current husband, Carlos Torretta Echivaria. They met in 2016, at a birthday party. At that time, Carlos was working as a model representative in New York, but he returned to Spain to be closer to her. Thus, in 2018 they passed through the altar in A Coruña.

The wedding of the Inditex heiress was the social event of the year in Spain, despite the fact that the couple conceived the marriage as an intimate event. 400 guests were invited to the east and the protagonist wore four wedding dresses by great designers valued at 100,000 euros per garment.

It was on November 16, 2018, with an intimate ceremony in the family home of O Parrote, which would be followed by two more celebrations: a cocktail at the Náutico de A Coruña and a gala party at the Casas Novas de Arteixo venue. According to Vanity Fair magazine, the wedding cost 4 million euros and, in addition to the luxurious celebrations, the soundtrack of the event was in charge of Chris Martin from Coldplay, Norah Jones or Jamie Cullum who performed several songs, and they were undoubtedly the big surprises for those attending the link.

In 2020, Marta and Carlos were the parents of a girl, named Matilda. The public appearances of the heiress to the Inditex empire have multiplied, since she is with her current partner, and it is that both are seen in equestrian competitions, and in fashion shows in Spain or abroad.