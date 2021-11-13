11/12/2021 at 19:13 CET

Starting a Formula One racing car requires a high level of knowledge, both in mechanics and engineering as well as in the regulations of Formula One itself, which detail step by step the rules that each car must meet.

One of these vehicles is a complete engineering work, made up of approximately 60,000 to 80,000 parts. It is difficult to calculate how much time those involved spend in setting it up, but we could talk about 15,000 hours of work approximately to be able to fit the whole puzzle.

After the design and quality control process, the assembly begins, which is done from the inside out, having the monocoque as the basis for this task. The engine is bolted to the rear and then the gearbox is attached to the propeller. From there, the rest of the pieces will fit together. The first assembly will take several weeks, but then the mechanics will work more disassembling and reassembling parts until everything fits perfectly.

Undoubtedly, the engine, currently a hybrid V6 model, is the most important part, in addition to the chassis and the wings, or what is the same, the exterior image of the single-seater. An aspect that will change with the new regulations imposed by the FIA ​​and that will come into force in 2022, to allow better overtaking.

But these are not the only parts of an F1 car, which also has the wheels, the gearbox, the steering wheel or the communication and hydration systems for the driver.