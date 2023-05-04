This is the only human from the Z family who has never been resurrected with the Dragon Balls

In the amazing universe of Dragon Ball, where alien warriors, androids and divine beings roam free, one human stands out for an incredible feat: Mr. Satan, the famous fighter, is one of the few earthlings who has not yet had the need to be revived with the magical Dragon Balls

Throughout the series, human characters like Krillin, Yamcha, Chaoz, and Ten Shin Han have had the chance to come back from the dead more often than a supporting villain. It’s like they have a VIP pass to the kingdom of alive.

However, there is someone who remains on the resurrection waiting list: Mr. Satan, the charismatic world champion of martial arts. Although he has been involved in numerous battles and has saved the day on more than one occasion, the enigmatic fighter has yet to be graced with a second chance at life.

Mr. Satan

Despite his many followers and his status as an icon of humanity, Mr. Satan seems to have been trapped in the limbo of the living.

While Yamcha, Krillin, Chaoz, and Ten Shin Han have been resurrected more times than they can remember, Mr. Satan remains an enigma in the world of the Dragon Balls. Could it be that his fate is sealed and his status as the “untouchable only human” will remain forever?

Though fans are left wondering if they will ever see Mr. Satan return from the dead, one thing is for sure: his legend and inflated ego continue to grow in the hearts of Dragon Ball fans.

Will Mr. Satan be the only human capable of cheating death in the Dragon Ball universe? Only time and the next series will tell. In the meantime, we’ll continue to enjoy the adventures of our resurrected heroes and the antics of the indomitable Mr. Satan, who, it seems, is determined to maintain his “toughest human” status forever and ever.