The one that is a market dominated by Samsung is about to receive a new player. OPPO, the company responsible for the announcement, thus wants to run as an alternative to current folding phones.

OPPO has long been rumored to be working on a foldable phone and today, December 9, 2021, the Chinese company has officially confirmed its existence.

The OPPO Find N, which is how it has been called, will be OPPO’s first folding smartphone and before its official presentation, the company has shared some details about the device.

In an official blog post, the director of OPPO, Pete Lau, has revealed that the company has been working on its first folding smartphone for four years and that it will be next week when they present it.

The OPPO Find N has been a key focus of mine recently, and I’m very excited to share even more with you at INNO Day on December 15! Https: //t.co/1fblvFU3ZG – Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 9, 2021

“This is our first folding flagship smartphone, the result of four years of intense R&D and 6 generations of prototypes. This device is OPPO’s answer to the future of smartphones,” explains Pete Lau on the blog.

There is no doubt that OPPO is a bit late to the folding party because its rivals Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei have already released their folding terminals. However, it is always good news that more companies join this select club.

The teaser shared by the company shows the OPPO Find N with what appears to be a triple rear camera setup on the back. We can also see the Designed For Find slogan. Regarding the technical characteristics, we know absolutely nothing.

Fortunately the official presentation will be next December 15, so we won’t have to wait too long to learn more about OPPO’s first foldable.

That day, for those who do not know, is the second day of OPPO INNO DAY, the company’s annual technological event and the time when they usually present their greatest novelties.

In addition to the folding phone, OPPO will also show its own-made retractable camera solution for the first time, a topic that we talked about a few days ago here.