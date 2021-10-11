In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you don’t have an air fryer yet but are thinking of buying one, a good option would be to go to the brand that first opened this market, the Dutch Philips.

Although there are many oil-free fryers that are already on sale, many of them at ridiculous prices, not all offer the same characteristics or final results, so it is better to fine-tune the draft when buying one.

There are several things to keep in mind when buying such a deep fryer, although there are some models that are a safe bet. For example the Philips HD9252, which Amazon also has on offer for only 99 euros.

Oil-free deep fryer that fries, roasts, bakes and toasts. Cook food with Rapid Air hot air technology. It has a maximum temperature of 200 degrees and a timer of up to 30 minutes. It includes a recipe book and the brand has an app with many more step-by-step preparations.

It is a very interesting sale that puts one of the first air fryers within reach, and is that Philips was the pioneer in these appliances that have now crept into absolutely every home.

The capacity of this version is 4.1L, so you can prepare very generous servings in one go, depending on the brand, for 2-3 people without much trouble.

It has an LCD screen, not analog, and that is quite good to avoid breakdowns that are usually common when there are mechanisms involved.

Although, as we have mentioned, there are quite cheap air fryer models, they tend to have very low capacities in their basket, and that presents an important problem: many times you cannot remove the food that you put in it, so they are very cooked by some areas and very little done by others.

If you are looking for an oil-free fryer, we have selected the best models that you can buy right now in different price ranges.

