This is the Paper Phone Fayer Wayer

It seems difficult to understand, but it really is not. Oh, and if it was necessary to confirm it: it is real. Google has developed a paper cell phone so that users are not distracted, neither at work nor in studies.

It sounds logical that it is called Paper Phone. As explained by a report from infobaethis “device” comes to the world to increase the productivity of people, allowing to locate the most important data of your cell phone on a standard sheet of paper.

What this paper cell phone offers is a summary of important data in a friendly format for a printed version of the team through an application, which includes maps, important contacts, short games for entertainment, to-do list, among others.

The app will have nine functions or data sets that must be selected according to the user’s needs to include as much information as they need during the day. All the data will be printed and distributed in such a way that each of the sections can be folded to form a book-shaped sheet.

The app is not yet available on the Play Store.

What does the Paper Phone look like?

By printing on both sides, the Paper Phone ensures that every available space is used appropriately to avoid wasting paper.

According to Google, “this version of the mobile device has the same functions as a normal cell phone, but it is not as distracting as one.” Includes personal information, recipes, a notepad, space to draw and more.

“We hope this little experiment can help you try a digital detox from technology and help you focus on the things that matter most,” Google says.

The Paper Phone will also boast a QR code and contactless payments. It can be used as a card carrier and users can change the size of the paper if they wish so that the sheet format is the most suitable for their needs.