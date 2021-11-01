11/01/2021 at 15:38 CET

Claudio Torres Rojas

There are not a few people who feel a certain panic about the ocean, especially because, in a certain way, it is a place that humans still have a lot to know about. But it is also a dangerous place, and one of the animals that most terrify people and on which very famous films, books and video games have been based, it’s the shark. With their powerful jaw and gut-wrenching teeth, they are truly terrifying to many people.

In fact, it’s no mystery that people are killed by shark attacks every year. The question is whether that number is too high or low, taking into account the fear of sharks and the image we have of them. The truth is that we see them as a ruthless animal, murderers, but if so sharks would kill far more people a year than they already kill.

This is how a study shared in Journal of the Royal Society Interface in which they did a very interesting little test that consisted of attaching a camera to an aquatic device that was moving at a speed similar to that of sharks. So the goal was to check yes young sharks (those who are usually the main “culprits” of attacks on bathers) they could distinguish between a bather and a prey.

To do this, they then used the camera recording and used a series of filters to make the image look like how a young shark would see. The result is that it was very difficult to distinguish between a human and a sea animal like a sea lion, for instance. The bottom line is that sharks tend to attack much more than adults since they do not distinguish and can consider us their prey. That is to say, the objective of sharks is not to attack humans just because, but they can confuse us with the prey that really interests them.