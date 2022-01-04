The Chinese company has just presented its new high-end smartphone, the realme GT 2 Pro, and it is confirmed that it arrives with the new next-generation Qualcomm processor. We have also seen the characteristics of the realme GT 2.

The one that is the true competition of Xiaomi in all the ranges has just presented its new flagship killer phone. Or as it is known in Spain: an unbeatable smartphone in quality / price.

Yes, we are talking about realme and the phone we are referring to is the realme GT 2 Pro, which has the task of competing in 2022 with all the high-end smartphones of the competition.

The work is not going to be easy but the truth is that it really has started on the right foot, since it has made sure to start the year presenting the first phone with the new Qualcomm. Without further delay Let’s go with the technical characteristics of the realme GT 2 Pro:

realme GT 2 ProDisplay6,7 “| 2K | AMOLED | 525 dpi | HDR10 + | 120 Hz | 1,000Hz touch refreshProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM8 GB | 12 GBInternal memory128 GB | 256 GB | 512 GBRear camerasMain 50 Mpx | Wide angle 50 Mpx | Macro 40x magnification Front camera N.D.Battery5,000 mAh | 65WOperating SystemUI 3.0 | Android 12ConnectivityWiFi 6 | NFC | 5G | Bluetooth Price3699 yuan (516 euros) | 3999 yuan | 4299 yuan | 4799 yuan

Despite how much we still have to know, since Realme has only given brushstrokes of this top-of-the-range phone from 2022, there are several aspects that we can already highlight.

To begin with, we cannot stop looking at the chosen processor, since This is the best Qualcomm chip made to date: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

As we explained a few weeks ago, this SoC is going to be incorporated into the high-end this year due to the great technological leap involved. the new 4nm architecture and the world’s first ARM v9 configuration.

We were already at the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and we are well aware of the performance improvements and the latent power in this chip.

After the chip, the AMOLED screen with 2K resolution is the other great asset, especially for its LTPO 2.0 technology and 525 dpi resolution (pixels per inch), which will give it a very high sharpness. It is also compatible with the adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz that ensures good energy efficiency.

The realme GT 2 Pro features the most powerful cooling system on the market, say its creators, being able to cool the phone up to 3 degrees Celsius to increase the performance of the chip.

This system has a 9-layer structure and includes stainless steel Vapor Cooling technology. There will be what performance this solution really has.

In the photographic section, realme GT 2 Pro includes a triple camera setup where the main 50 Mpx uses the IMX766 sensor, present in many high-end devices with features such as omnidirectional PDAF and OIS.

In addition to this We have a 150-degree wide angle that can perform high-quality panoramas, thanks to the 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor Combined with 150 degree ultra-wide mode and the world’s first fisheye mode.

And, finally, it has a Macro of 40x, but of which we do not know megapixels or diaphragm.

Regarding autonomy, the realme GT 2 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperDart fast charging. It also comes with dual Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and the operating system is UI 3.0 with Android 12.

Along with this, he has also shown me the basic model, the realme GT 2, which stands out for having a 120Hz E4 AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 888 5G processor and the Vapor Cooling Plus system in stainless steel.

At the moment they are coming out in China, we will have to wait for the prices and the dates of their premiere in Europe. What is clear is that this company has entered the market very strongly and is displacing other companies with much more experience in Europe.

We are facing the arrival of the realme flagship to the market and it is one of the first to be announced with the new top platform of Qualcomm the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We are looking forward to testing it out and seeing at what price it hits the European market.

In the Chinese presentation they have made clear the prices for the Asian country according to configurations:

Realme GT2 Pro

8GB + 128GB = 3,699 yuan (launch promotion) – Approx. 516 euros at 8 GB + 256 GB = 3999 yuan (launch promotion) – Approx. 558 euros at the exchange rate 12 GB + 256 GB = 4299 yuan (launch promotion) – Approx. 599 euros at the exchange rate 12 GB + 512 GB = 4799 yuan (launch promotion) – Approx. 669 euros to change

Realme GT2 from 2,599 yuan: about 365 euros to change.

As a reference, the realme GT arrived in Europe at a base price of around 400 euros. We are very afraid that this model will pass that band and will be around 500-600 euros.