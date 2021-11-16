MediaTek is the company that has made the most global shipments of processors for smartphones, but the updates are implemented earlier on phones with Qualcomm chips. Thanks to a Xiaomi insider we now know why.

Right now the two most important companies to make processors in mobile phones are MediaTek and Qualcomm. Almost all the devices that we use on a daily basis have one of its processors.

Despite that, phones with these processors act differently. It is especially noticeable in the updates, that phones using Snapdragon (owned by Qualcomm) implemented before the competition.

Is this really so? Well not really. Qualcomm does not receive update packages before MediaTek, but it does implement them as soon as it has them, which its competitor does not.

Li Ming, from Xiaomi, has clarified through Weibo how both companies work when implementing updates. Both companies receive the code from Google in advance to prepare them and release them to the final versions of Android, but the working method causes them to be released at different times.

Qualcomm chooses to deliver its updates in parallel, that is, according to what they obtain, they work on updates for all their products simultaneously.

MediaTek works differently. They do it in batches, which causes updates to be carried out in smaller and more limited groups.

The way of acting of the creators of Snapdragon processors leads to a faster update release cycle and fluid. MediaTek does this in a staggered manner and, according to Ming, this could be due to their work capacity, which would have a lower number of staff.

Although MediaTek updates its devices more slowly, it does not seem to be doing badly. In 2020, Xiaomi was the largest customer of the company, using its processors in various mid-range phones.

For the final consumer, the delay in the updates can bring some problem, but the mobiles continue to be sold and nor does it seem to be something that worries users excessively.

At least now we know why they are updated at different times, so do not worry if your mobile is updated a few days later, it is a business decision.