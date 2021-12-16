On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 14, the actress and singer Tania mendoza was killed in a sports unit north of Cuernavaca, Morelos.

The 42-year-old woman and actress of the film “The mere queen of the south” was shot in front of her son 11 years old. The body of the famous was lying on the Felines Sports Unit, a place where your little one played soccer.

The crime occurred when two subjects on a motorcycle arrived at the scene, one of them got out of the vehicle and addressed the actress, shooting him in the chest and then flee, according to police reports.

After this, an operation was deployed in the area to locate those responsible; however, so far detained persons are not reported for the violent act that took the actress’s life.

Why was she murdered?

The Mexican authorities have not yet given more information about the case, however, images published by the actress began to circulate on social networks in which her probable relationship with drug lords could be observed.

Through her Instagram account, the woman published photos showing a great love for Arturo Beltran Leyva, leader of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel Known for being one of the most bloodthirsty bosses of the mafia, and killed on November 17, 2009 in Morelos.

“My pimp, we love you”, “Always in our hearts, we love you, I love you”, “11 years after his departure we love you,” said the actress along with photographs of illustrations of the deceased criminal.

Even in a publication one of her contacts congratulated her on the love she continued to have for “El Botas Blancas”, to which she replied “Until the last day of my life.”

Instagram: @ taniamendoza5

For this reason, users have conjectured that his ties to organized crime could be the cause of his death.

It should be noted that the artist had already suffered an attack in 2010 when she was kidnapped along with her husband and son, which resulted in threats of death in consecutive years.

What character did she have in “The Mere Mere Queen of the South”?

Although the work of Arturo Pérez-Reverte has enjoyed great popularity bringing the story to the screen, and although the most renowned project was the series that starred Kate del Castillo, years before a tape told the life of Teresa Mendoza, a character who embodied Tania mendoza in the tape “The mere queen of the south.”

The actress, real name Maria Guadalupe Torres Mendoza, was originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco and was born on April 5, 1979. She participated in multiple films (more than 200) of the so-called ‘series b’ or ‘low budget’, some of which told stories related to the world of drug trafficking. Mendoza stood out especially with the 2005 film “La mera mera Reyna del Sur”, a production in which he shared credits with Toño Infante, Rafael Goyri and Jorge Ortín.

Tania too ventured into the world of musicAn industry in which he achieved some success with the five albums he released in the norteño, mariachi and grupero genres.

