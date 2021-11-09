Controversy over labor reform

Businessmen and unions will study this Wednesday the new proposal of the Executive with the seal of Economic Affairs and not only of Labor

Vice Presidents Nadia Calvio and Yolanda Daz in Congress JAVIER BARBANCHO

The Government will address this Wednesday with employers and unions a new meeting to define the future labor reform. On the table, a new permanent mechanism with a vocation to replace the current ERTEs and which the Executive calls, according to the latest draft sent to the parties, the RED Mechanism for flexibility and stabilization of employment.

It establishes three different types of ERTE. On the one hand the one of force majeure, that basically replicates the current model for exceptional situations, such as the coronavirus pandemic, for example. And whose cost will be shared between the State and companies.

On the other hand, the Executive proposes a new Restructuring ERTE, specifically focused to channel workers who must be relocated in other companies, a kind of portability. This formula contemplates that the company from which the employee leaves pays 50% of the cost of their dismissal to Fogasa (Salary Guarantee Fund) in such a way that the company that integrates it does not have to assume all the cost of a hypothetical exit.

And a third modality of ERTE is contemplated that the Government has come to call Sectorial ERTE, It must be specific for those sectors that need to be restructured in their entirety.

The new scheme, advanced this Tuesday by the newspaper Lainformacin.com, is far from what the Ministry of Labor that directs Yolanda Daz. The entry into the negotiations of the Vice-presidency for Economic Affairs, which he leads Nadia calvio and other ministries such as Inclusion and Social Security of Jos Luis Escriv, they have relegated to the background the drafts that Daz managed until now.

The employer, against

Businessmen and unions will meet again this Wednesday with representatives of the Executive to address this new scheme and other thorny aspects of the labor reform, with positions clearly opposed. Entrepreneurs have clear red lines, but the takeover by Economic Affairs and the express resignation to a “total repeal” of the legislation approved in 2012 by the Popular Party may bring the positions closer together.

Or not. The president of the employer, Antonio Garamendi, Interviewed in Onda Cero, he made it clear that the scheme of the new ERTE has not seduced businessmen: “I already anticipate that it will not have our approval,” he warned. In their eyes, it is an “interventionist” model that “increases costs” for companies and “reduces the decision-making capacity of the company.”

