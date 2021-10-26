Thalia and Lucero: This is the relationship of both celebrities | Instagram

As you can remember, bright Star and Thalía won the affection of the public when they were just little girls, and they are still loved by several generations, however, many wonder what the relationship of these singers is like.

It should be noted that the relationship between mexican Thalía and Lucero have always been surrounded by thousands of myths and rumors and even some media have been in charge of antagonizing them, ensuring that they envy and cannot stand each other.

And it is that to be true, the similarity of their careers is extremely great, since both began in the eighties when they were just girls, they obtained great popularity thanks to their leading telenovelas and they are among the Mexican women with the greatest international projection.

However, the truth is that Thalía and Lucero have always had a very good relationship and although they are not great friends, they do have a very cordial treatment and they show it on every birthday, since they usually congratulate each other.

As we mentioned earlier, the singers They have built quite similar careers, since they began acting from a very young age in Televisa soap operas and later focused more on their musical careers, as solo singers.

In each interview in which they are questioned by the other, Lucero, 52 years old, and Thalía, 50, do not miss an opportunity to show their mutual admiration.

On the other hand, the only difference that Lucero ever remarked during an interview is that although the two do many things with which they can feel identified, they do not pursue the same goals.

And it is that while Thalía focused on conquering Hollywood and the whole world, Lucero always preferred to stay in Mexico, both to work and to live.

This is how she assures that it would be extremely difficult for her to be away from her homeland for a long time.

In fact, the Mexican singer Thalia turned 50 years old a month ago and the truth is that she looks prettier than ever.

Social networks are his place of contact with his more than 15 million fans from all corners of the world and through it he shares issues related to his career and his personal life.

In addition, as every year, the singer Thalía preached by example when she went to her medical appointment for a mammogram, a fact that she posted on social networks in order to make a call to her loyal fans to take action on the matter and perform breast cancer screening in a timely manner.