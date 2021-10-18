10/18/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

The next version of macOS will be available for download starting October 25. Apple shared the release date at their “Unleashed” event today along with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and the new redesigned MacBook Pro.

The macOS Monterey update comes with notable enhancements to FaceTime, including support for Spatial Audio and the ability to use SharePlay to listen to music and watch videos with your friends. One of the biggest changes is the incorporation of Universal Control, which allows users to seamlessly move between an iPad and a Mac. The feature, which creates an older Continuity update, allows users to drag and drop files between multiple devices and type on an iPad from a MacBook keyboard. But both SharePlay and Universal Control, which was not available in the initial beta versions of macOS Monterey, they will arrive after the initial update “later this fall,” according to Apple.

The release also comes with a Major Safari update that has been controversial at times due to significant changes to the tab bar and other key features. Other improvements we expect include Live Text, a feature similar to Google Lens that allows you to select text within photos, and the addition of sticky notes. MacOS is also getting some updates that first appeared in iOS 15, including focus modes and support for “Shared with you,” which tracks shared content within the Messages app.

Apple is bringing Two other important features from iOS to Mac with the Shortcuts app and support for AirPlay, as Macs running macOS Monterey will be able to use their devices as an AirPlay speaker.