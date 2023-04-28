This is the Scarlet Witch from the comics, according to Artificial Intelligence… who does she look like?

Heroine and villain, one of the most powerful characters in the entire Marvel universe is Scarlet Witch. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1964, the Scarlet Witch has since conquered the hearts of millions of fans, until reaching the times of Artificial Intelligence.

Wanda Maximoff, daughter of Magneto (following the comics) and Quicksilver’s sister, she started out as a villain, forming the Brotherhood of Mutants with her family. Her main power is that of altering reality, setting herself up as a fearsome sorceress.

But, as time passed, Scarlet Witch became a hero, dedicating herself to protect the world as a member of the Avengers.

In the Marvel Extended Universe, Elizabeth Olsen embodies the Scarlet Witch. She started in the final cameo of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), going through five more movies, plus the highly successful Disney Plus series, WandaVision (2021).

Scarlet Witch and 9 images produced by Artificial Intelligence

Now, in the age of Artificial Intelligence, many fans enjoy seeing it recreated. But not the Scarlet Witch from the movies, but the one from the comics, which she was even parodied by Elizabeth Olsen herself in WandaVision, during Halloween.

Because Wanda’s costume in the comics is much more spectacular, sensual and explosive, but taking it from paper to screen would not have a good result, being even controversial for these times.

Scarlet Witch in the comics

In any case, Artificial Intelligence (possibly Midjourney, but the friends of Geek Planet, who published the information, do not specify it) recreated the character. The vision of Artificial Intelligence left 9 impressive images of Scarlet Witch.

However, they do not have the same face. They can resemble different actresses, because let’s remember that Midjourney (or Artificial Intelligence in general) works trained with thousands, millions of images taken from the Internet.

What actresses do they look like? We read you on our social networks.

Scarlet Witch according to Artificial Intelligence

