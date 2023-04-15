This is the sexiest Ahri bodypaint cosplay on the internet

League of Legends It is not only strategy, competitiveness or concentration, it is also fun and entertainment, two ingredients that are part of cosplay culture. With more than 100 characters, LoL is ideal for costumes.

LoL needs no introduction, but in case any of you don’t join Summoner’s Rift, this is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena video game developed and published by Riot Games, inspired by Defense of the Ancients, a custom map for Warcraft III.

Since its release in October 2009, LoL has been free-to-play and is monetized through the purchase of character customization items. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and macOS and consists of two teams of five players fighting in player vs. player combat, each team occupying and defending their half of the map.

In the game, one of the champions is Ahri, a charismatic team captain who leads her group of Star Guardians from the outer cosmos, with the authority of a queen bee, the cunning cunning of a fox, and the powers of a mage. .

Ahri’s bodypaint cosplay

It was the Spanish artist Cynthia Perdomo, better known on the Internet and social networks as Cyntaxis, cyntaxis_ on Instagram and with thousands of followers on different platforms, who made this wonderful Ahri bodypaint cosplay.

“Hello! Many of you have asked me for LoL looks and here you have one of my favorites!”, wrote the cosplayer in the caption of the post, who proved to be a big fan of League of Legends and this champion.

As we can see, the content creator managed to recreate Ahri’s original outfit with just paint. She added cosmetic details like the ears and it looks like she used some editing program for her eyes and her flare.