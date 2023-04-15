This is the shocking first image of a supermassive black hole in full resolution

Scientists have shared the first shocking, full-resolution image of a supermassive black hole, called M87 and located in the Messier 87 galaxy, 55 million light-years from Earth. All thanks to the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT).

As he recalls a report published on the website of computer todaythis was the first black hole to be directly imaged by astronomers, exactly in 2019.

Lia Medeiros, lead author of the study and a researcher at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, said: “This discovery will play a critical role in our ability to understand their behavior. It could help explain how this phenomenon eats matter.”

Thanks to this full-resolution image, the experts discovered a central region that is larger and darker than first thought and can be seen more clearly that it is surrounded by glowing gas. They also found that the width of the ring in the image was much smaller than previously thought.

supermassive black hole

M87, much bigger than the Sun

In 2017, the EHT made use of a network of seven telescopes around the world to collect data on M87. In that first image, a series of data gaps appeared like missing pieces in a puzzle and now, thanks to artificial intelligence, it has been completed.

“With our new machine learning technique, PRIMO, we were able to achieve the maximum resolution of the current matrix,” says Medeiros.

supermassive black hole

“Since we can’t study black holes up close, the detail in an image plays a critical role in our ability to understand their behavior. The width of the ring in the image is now smaller by a factor of two, which will be a powerful constraint for our theoretical models and gravity tests.”

M87 is estimated to be about 6.5 billion times the mass of our sun and spews out intense jets of energy. These jets emerge from the black hole’s core and extend at least 5,000 light-years from its center.