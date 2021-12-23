Nyle Hayes sells drawings he created when he was 9 years old, at the same price as artwork by internationally recognized artists. And they take them off their hands …

The young Nyla hayes He started drawing when he was only 4 years old. Now 12 years old, he sells his digital drawings in the form of NFTs, and they run out in hours. He has already earned almost 1.5 million euros only in direct sales, and almost 5 million in secondary sales.

As a child, she fell in love with dinosaurs. His favorite was the brontosaurus, which he affectionately called Long Neckie (long neck). For her the long neck represents beauty, strength and power, so at the age of 9 she began to draw portraits of women with long necks who called Long Neckie Ladies.

This first collection of 80 portraits that he made when he was 9 years old was put on sale in March in NFT format. But the one that has been a great success is Long Neckie Ladies, a collection of 3,333 portraits of women, which was sold in hours:

Some time later he launched the Long Neckie Fellas collection, made up of 3,333 portraits of men, also with long necks.

Still don’t know what an NFT is?

A NFT, in direct translation, it is a Non-Fungible Good. A digital asset that is unique.

Is about a simple computer file containing an image, a video, music, a document… any digital element can be converted to NFT.

How can a digital photo, for example, be unique if infinite identical copies can be made? Because It is associated with a unique key maintained within a blockchain or blockchain of a cryptocurrency.

Can you imagine a video game where you can become a millionaire just by playing? It is possible with NFT games, but all that glitters is not gold …

The blockchain of a cryptocurrency like Ethereum saves the unique keys of the NFTs, and as that chain is made up of thousands of computers, it cannot be hacked.

This technology allows a digital good becomes something unique, such as a physical object, and therefore can acquire value.

How are NFTs created?

In Business Insider, Nyla Hayes explains how she created the NFT drawings that have made her a millionaire, at just 12 years old.

At first he drew with a mobile app, but when it began to be successful he switched to an iPad, which allows precise control of the stroke, thanks to the Apple Pen.

For your first collection, Long Neckie, used the iPad drawing app, saved the images as JPEGs, transferred them to a computer, and turned them to NFT into OpenSea, associating it with the Ethereum blockchain.

It has also used KnownOrigin, another NFT art platform that is also on the Ethereum blockchain, for one of its smaller collections.

Perhaps you have wondered how he was able to create 3,333 portraits of women, and as many of men, in such a short time. The reason is that it is generative art.

Nyla created different designs of faces, hairstyles, glasses, earrings, etc., and his mother has hired a graphic design team called Cosmic Paws, as well as developers The Andi Rutz Group, who are in charge of combine these elements to get thousands of different images.

As we see it is about a new kind of business around NFTs, that allows objects that previously had no value, such as a JPG drawing, can now be sold for thousands of euros.

But experts warn that the boom will not last long. They anticipate that the market will quickly saturate, and only a handful of artists will make money. What is happening now with physical art …