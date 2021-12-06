In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best routers of 2021 is from Huawei, its model with WiFi 6, which clearly breaks the market with a much lower price than the others.

Although having Internet with WiFi at home is something that has been with us for many years, so are the usual problems, such as disconnections from the network or drops in signal strength, something that has easy solutions.

One of them is simply to change the router of your operator, which is surely an outdated model and sometimes even “capped” by default. There are many models that are worthwhile, although one in particular stands out right now: the Huawei AX3 sold by Amazon for 34 euros.

It stands out above all for its price, incredibly cheap, but also for having WiFi 6 and for being very easy to use, as we have seen in its analysis, which has left us very satisfied in all areas.

This WiFi router features WiFi 6, the latest standard available. In addition, you can connect your devices with just one touch thanks to NFC and Huawei Share.

The main advantages of WiFi 6 are especially noticeable in saturated environmentsEither because there are many devices connected to the same network -something common nowadays in any house- or because the different neighborhood networks overlap.

That means that whatever your case, if you jump to a model like this, you will see the advantages almost immediately, especially if you have devices that are compatible with these WiFi networks, such as the Sony PlayStation 5 or the latest. iPhone from iPhone 12.

What’s more, This specific model, the Huawei AX3, has a very intuitive application that guides you step by step through the installation process and configuration, so you don’t need a lot of knowledge to use it.

If you have problems with the Internet connection at home, a WiFi mesh network can solve them by creating a continuous network without signal loss.

Obviously, there are many models of routers with WiFi 6 for sale, some also quite cheap, but not as much as this Huawei model, which is surely the best-seller in Spain for a few months.

As if all this were not enough, since it exceeds 29 euros in price, shipping is free to anywhere in Spain, whether or not you have an Amazon Prime account, although if you take advantage and register now in the free trial month you can have shipping in just 24 or 48 business hours, one of the best advantages of Amazon Prime.

