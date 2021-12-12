12/11/2021 at 4:51 PM CET

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will close today one of the most equal and exciting seasons in the recent history of Formula 1. Max Verstappen, who reaches the last race leading although tied on points with Lewis hamilton, will go out for what would be his first world title from pole position, ahead of the British, after a spectacular qualifying session at the Yas Marina circuit.

The Spanish have had mixed luck and while Carlos Sainz has been able to complete a great time, which has earned him fifth place on the grid, Fernando Alonso has seen his attempt at a fast lap in Q2 ruined by meeting Daniel Ricciardo on the track, with which he has been left out of Q3 and this Sunday he will start eleventh at the wheel of the Alpine.

Abu Dhabi GP. Grill 1:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’22 “109

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’22 “480

3. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’22 “931

4. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’22 “947

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’22 “992

6. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’23 “036

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’23 “122

8. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’23 “220

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’23 “389

10. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’23 “409

11. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’23 “460

12. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’24 “043

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’24 “066

14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’24 “251

15. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’24 “305

16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’24 “338

17. George Russell (Williams) 1’24 “423

18. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’24 “779

19. Michael Schumacher (Haas) 1’24 “906

20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’25 “685