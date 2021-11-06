[*]

11/06/2021 at 23:44 CET

The starting grid for this Sunday’s race in Mexico (8:00 p.m. in Spain) it has undergone notable variations with respect to the times established in the classification, which has been led by Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes). This is due to the fact that a total of five pilots have been penalized for introducing new power units or partially modifying them.

Up to four drivers have been sanctioned for changing the engine in its entirety and will start from the back of the grid: Esteban Ocon (Alpine) was the last to join a list in which they already appeared Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

What’s more George russelHe will lose five positions after fitting a new gearbox to his Williams.

One of the pilots who has been favored by these changes is Fernando Alonso, who had fallen prematurely in Q1 but will be able to start from 12th place.

Starting grid of the Mexican Grand Prix:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’15 “875

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’16 “020

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’16 “225

4. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’16 “342

5. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’16 “456

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’16 “761

7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’16 “763

8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’16 “837

9. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’17 “748

10. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’17 “958

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’18 “290

12. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’18 “452

13. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’17 “756

14. Michael Schumacher (Haas) 1’18 “858

15. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’19 “303

16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’17 “158 [*]

17. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’36 “830 [*]

18. George Russell (Williams) 1’18 “172 [*-5P puestos, caja cambios]

19. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’18 “405 [*]

20. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’20 “873 [*]

[* sanción por cambio motor]