12/05/2021

On at 17:23 CET

The output formation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the twenty-first of the Formula One World Championship, which will be held this Sunday (6.30 pm) on the Jeddah street circuit, is headed by Lewis hamilton, who will be escorted in the front row by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Worst situation faces the World Cup leader, Max verstappen, who today has his first ‘match ball’ for the title, but comes out third after his mistake yesterday in qualifying, when he was about to complete an anthological round. Neither did Alonso (13th) and Sainz (15th), who will have to attempt the comeback on a circuit as spectacular as it is dangerous.

FIRST ROW:

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Mercedes) 1: 27,511

.2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 27.622

– SECOND ROW:

.3. Max Verstappen (NED / Red Bull) 1: 27.653

.4. Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) 1: 28,054

– THIRD ROW:

.5. Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull) 1: 28,123

.6. Pierre Gasly (FRA / Alpha Tauri) 1: 28,125

– FOURTH ROW:

7. Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren) 1: 28,180

.8. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN / Alpha Tauri) 1: 28,442

– FIFTH ROW:

9. Esteban Ocon (FRA / Alpine) 1: 28,647

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo) 1: 28,754

– SIXTH ROW:

11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / McLaren) 1: 28,668

12. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN / Alfa Romeo) 1: 28,885

– SEVENTH ROW:

13. Fernando Alonso (ESP / Alpine) 1: 28,920

14. George Russell (GBR / Williams) 1: 29,054

– EIGHTH ROW:

15. Carlos Sainz (ESP / Ferrari) 1: 53,652

16. Nicholas Latifi (CAN / Williams) 1: 29,177

– NINTH ROW:

17. Sebastian Vettel (GER / Aston Martin) 1: 29,198

18. Lance Stroll (CAN / Aston Martin) 1: 29,368

– TENTH ROW:

19. Mick Schumacher (GER / Haas) 1: 29,464

20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS / Haas) 1: 30,473. .