10/24/2021 at 6:42 PM CEST

The United States Grand Prix, the seventeenth round of the 2021 World Cup, starts tonight (9:00 p.m. in Spain) with quite a few changes on the starting grid after applying the penalties for changing the engine, partially or totally. In the first case Valtteri Bottas penalizes five positions, while Vettel, Alonso and Russell have changed the entire power unit and have been relegated to the back of the grid. World Championship leader Max Verstappen will start from pole.

The starting grid of the 2021 F1 United States GP in Austin

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

6. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

7. Lando Norris (McLaren)

8. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

9. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

11. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

12. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

14. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

15. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)

16. Mick Schumacher (Haas)

17. Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

18. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

19. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

20. George Russell (Williams)

* Bottas penalizes 5 positions for changing the internal combustion engine of the Mercedes for the sixth time

* George Russell comes out last after changing MGU-H and Williams engine turbo

* Vettel comes out at the back of the grid (18) after changing MGU-H and turbo from the Aston Martin engine

* Alonso will start second to last on the grid (19) due to the complete change of the Alpine power unit