Updated on Friday, 10 December 2021 – 11:48

Some details of the previous document, which was presented in July of this year, are corrected

The Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calvio.

The Council of Ministers will approve at its meeting this Friday the preliminary draft of what is known as law of startups -actually, startup ecosystem law-, a document with some new features compared to the one presented in July. It is a regulation that aims to promote both the creation and the attraction of emerging companies with measures such as softened taxation or fiscal facilities for those who acquire stock options.

The new text has incorporated some of the requests that arrived after the public consultation, according to Europa Press. Thus, the touch-ups seek to make the project more ambitious while correcting imperfections or ambiguities.

What are the main novelties? There are several. On the one hand, the limit for tax-free stock options has increased considerably, from 12,500 to 50,000 euros (the previous document set the limit at 45,000 euros). In addition, entrepreneurs with several of these companies will now be allowed to benefit on more than one occasion from the reduction in corporation tax.The investment deduction rate has also been increased in the first five years – seven years for biotechnology companies – of one of these companies (it was going to go from 30% to 40% and finally increase to 50%). The increase in the maximum deduction base is maintained as in the July draft: the first 100,000 euros of investment will be tax-free.From the point of view of attracting non-resident investors in Spain, the text has been updated so that instead of the NIE they only need a NIF. Why have the stock options changed? They are a tool that allows startups to pay their employees, in part, with these options, which will allow them to get hold of company shares at some point, generally for a lower price than what they will have on the market. It is, in a way, a way of betting on the performance of the firm itself. The idea of ​​the law, as stated in its presentation, is to facilitate the creation of controlled test spaces (regulatory sandboxes) so that the regulatory framework is adapted to these new companies.In this sense, with stock options the exemption from their taxation will be increased. At first, it was going to rise from 12,000 to 45,000 euros per year, but finally that figure has increased to 50,000 euros per year. In addition, according to Business Insider, the accrual of returns will be delayed until the liquidity event. In other words, workers will not contribute for receiving these options or for executing them, but only if they sell them.What is the figure of the serial entrepreneur? It has to do with the reduction of corporation tax during the first four years of employment. a startup. The Government considers these key measures for Spain to become “a hub of attraction” for these companies, as Nadia Calvio explained in July, when she announced that the tax rate will be reduced, both in corporate tax and in tax. on the income of non-residents, of the general rate of 25% to 15%. The difference with respect to the previous text is that now the possibility that the same person can create several companies (up to three) and take advantage of the favors startups. Before this figure did not exist, so if a founder had already created a company, he could not reduce the tax rate.Who will decide what a startup is? The certification will be done through a single window that Enisa will manage, at least until it is completed. formally constitute the National Entrepreneurship Office, something that, according to Europa Press, has recommended the CNMC. When will it come into force? Once it is approved by the Council, it will have to go through Parliament. It must be taken into account that the law is part of the reforms that appear in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and its approval deadline is 2022. However, it is expected that the startups law is approved before or after summer next year.

